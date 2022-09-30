Lisbon dims lights on Packwood Pekin 49-6

Lisbon handled Packwood Pekin 49-6 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on September 16, Lisbon squared off with Columbus Junction Columbus in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.