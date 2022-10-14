Lisbon dims lights on Arlington Starmont 34-12

It was a tough night for Arlington Starmont which was overmatched by Lisbon in this 34-12 verdict.
Last season, Lisbon and Arlington Starmont squared off with October 15, 2021 at Arlington Starmont High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
