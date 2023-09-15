Lisbon scored early and often to roll over Riverside Highland 57-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Lisbon and Riverside Highland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside Highland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisbon faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

