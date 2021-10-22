 Skip to main content
Lisbon clips Bellevue in tight victory 30-27

With little to no wiggle room, Lisbon nosed past Bellevue 30-27 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-8 advantage over the Lions as the first quarter ended.

Lisbon's offense moved to a 16-14 lead over Bellevue at halftime.

The Lions' leverage showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Comets in the end.

Recently on October 8 , Lisbon squared up on Riverside Highland in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

