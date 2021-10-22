Lisbon clips Bellevue in tight victory 30-27

With little to no wiggle room, Lisbon nosed past Bellevue 30-27 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-8 advantage over the Lions as the first quarter ended.
Lisbon's offense moved to a 16-14 lead over Bellevue at halftime.
The Lions' leverage showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Comets in the end.
