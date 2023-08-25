Lake Mills fought ahead of Ackley AGWSR 14-7 in a close game at Ackley Agwsr High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Cougars took a 7-2 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Bulldogs fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cougars.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

