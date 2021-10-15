 Skip to main content
Lake City South Central Calhoun plants its flag on Belmond-Klemme 48-12

Lake City South Central Calhoun broke out to an early lead and topped Belmond-Klemme 48-12 at Lake City South Central Calhoun High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Lake City South Central Calhoun opened with a 21-0 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-0.

The Titans' force showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

