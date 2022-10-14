Lake City South Central Calhoun overwhelms Belmond-Klemme 56-12

Lake City South Central Calhoun stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 56-12 win over Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Lake City South Central Calhoun and Belmond-Klemme faced off on October 15, 2021 at Lake City South Central Calhoun High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 30, Belmond-Klemme squared off with Woodward-Granger in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.