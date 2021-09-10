Keosauqua Van Buren's speedy start jolts Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12

Keosauqua Van Buren dominated from start to finish in a resounding 57-12 win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine during this Iowa football game.
The Warriors' force showed as they carried a 57-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors' offense stormed to a 34-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Keosauqua Van Buren opened with an 18-0 advantage over Letts Louisa-Muscatine through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
