Keosauqua Van Buren's speedy start jolts Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12

Keosauqua Van Buren dominated from start to finish in a resounding 57-12 win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine during this Iowa football game.

The Warriors' force showed as they carried a 57-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' offense stormed to a 34-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Keosauqua Van Buren opened with an 18-0 advantage over Letts Louisa-Muscatine through the first quarter.

