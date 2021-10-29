Just a bit better; Decorah slips past Eldridge North Scott 14-10

Decorah topped Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on October 29.
The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Vikings.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Lancers 7-0 in the final period.
