 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just a bit better; Decorah slips past Eldridge North Scott 14-10

Decorah topped Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on October 29.

The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Lancers 7-0 in the final period.

Recently on October 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News