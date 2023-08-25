Joliet Catholic scored early and often in a 48-13 win over Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Joliet Catholic darted in front of Iowa City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Little Hawks got within 20-13.

Joliet Catholic stormed to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

