Johnston's initial push dashes Iowa City's hopes 38-31

Iowa City couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 38-31 to Johnston in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Johnston faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Iowa City took on Davenport West on October 14 at Davenport West High School.
