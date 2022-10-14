Johnston makes Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy walk the plank 28-7

Johnston's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 14 in Iowa football.
Johnston opened with a 21-7 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.
Johnston steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
