Johnston makes Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy walk the plank 28-7

Johnston's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 14 in Iowa football.

Johnston opened with a 21-7 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Johnston steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

