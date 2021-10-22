 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jetstream: Cedar Rapids Xavier's quick edge makes the difference against Oskaloosa 38-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated from start to finish in a resounding 38-14 win over Oskaloosa in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game . Click here for a recap

Cedar Rapids Xavier stomped on in front of Oskaloosa 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' offense thundered to a 38-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News