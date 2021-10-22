Jetstream: Cedar Rapids Xavier's quick edge makes the difference against Oskaloosa 38-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated from start to finish in a resounding 38-14 win over Oskaloosa in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
Cedar Rapids Xavier stomped on in front of Oskaloosa 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints' offense thundered to a 38-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
