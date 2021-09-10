 Skip to main content
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley buries Rockford under avalanche of points 60-12
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Rockford's defense for a 60-12 win in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Recently on August 28 , Rockford squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

