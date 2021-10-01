Iowa City West's convoy passes Davenport Central 36-21

Iowa City West dumped Davenport Central 36-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Iowa City West moved in front of Davenport Central 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City West's offense darted to a 22-7 lead over Davenport Central at the intermission.

The Trojans' leverage showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.