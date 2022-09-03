 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City West sinks Muscatine with solid showing 35-21

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Iowa City West still prevailed 35-21 against Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Muscatine stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Iowa City West and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News