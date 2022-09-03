Iowa City West sinks Muscatine with solid showing 35-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Iowa City West still prevailed 35-21 against Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Muscatine stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

