Iowa City West sinks Muscatine with solid showing 35-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Iowa City West still prevailed 35-21 against Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on September 2.
Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Muscatine stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-21.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Iowa City West and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
