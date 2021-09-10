 Skip to main content
Iowa City West pays the price for Dubuque Hempstead's fast lead 39-31
Iowa City West pays the price for Dubuque Hempstead's fast lead 39-31

Dubuque Hempstead's fast beginning disarmed Iowa City West in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 39-31 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Trojans' finishing flurry, but the Mustangs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's position showed as it carried a 39-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs' offense stomped on to a 19-3 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Mustangs a 13-0 lead over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

