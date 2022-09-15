Iowa City West hits passing gear early to lap Davenport North 42-7

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Iowa City West during a 42-7 win over Davenport North for an Iowa high school football victory on September 15.

Iowa City West moved in front of Davenport North 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Iowa City West and Davenport North were both scoreless.

The Wildcats fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

