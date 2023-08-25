Iowa City West posted a narrow 35-28 win over North Liberty in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lightning took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Lightning had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 21-7 performance.

