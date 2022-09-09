Iowa City wallops Ames 55-19

It would have taken a herculean effort for Ames to claim this one, and Iowa City wouldn't allow that in a 55-19 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

Iowa City darted in front of Ames 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 41-19 lead over the Little Cyclones at halftime.

Iowa City thundered to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

