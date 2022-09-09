Iowa City wallops Ames 55-19

It would have taken a herculean effort for Ames to claim this one, and Iowa City wouldn't allow that in a 55-19 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
Iowa City darted in front of Ames 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Hawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 41-19 lead over the Little Cyclones at halftime.
Iowa City thundered to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Iowa City and Ames faced off on September 10, 2021 at Ames High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.