Iowa City Regina tacks win on West Liberty 49-14

Iowa City Regina earned its community's accolades after a 49-14 win over West Liberty during this Iowa football game.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.

The Regals fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Iowa City Regina steamrolled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets outpointed the Regals 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

