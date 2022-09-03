Iowa City Regina tacks win on West Liberty 49-14

Iowa City Regina earned its community's accolades after a 49-14 win over West Liberty during this Iowa football game.
Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.
The Regals fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Iowa City Regina steamrolled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Comets outpointed the Regals 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Liberty faced off on September 3, 2021 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
