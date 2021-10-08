Iowa City Regina spins away to top West Branch 26-8

Iowa City Regina overcame a first quarter deficit in a 26-8 win over West Branch in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 24, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and West Branch took on Mediapolis on September 24 at Mediapolis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Bears, who began with an 8-6 edge over the Regals through the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City Regina's offense moved to a 20-8 lead over West Branch at the intermission.
The Regals' determination showed as they carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Regals authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Bears in the fourth quarter.
