Iowa City Regina spins away to top West Branch 26-8

Iowa City Regina overcame a first quarter deficit in a 26-8 win over West Branch in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bears, who began with an 8-6 edge over the Regals through the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense moved to a 20-8 lead over West Branch at the intermission.

The Regals' determination showed as they carried a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Regals authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Bears in the fourth quarter.

