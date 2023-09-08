Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 45-7 win over Mediapolis in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 21-0 lead over Mediapolis.

The Regals' offense breathed fire in front for a 31-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty.

