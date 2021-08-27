 Skip to main content
Iowa City Regina roars in front, stays there to upend Williamsburg 16-14
Iowa City Regina built a comfortable first quarter advantage in a 16-14 win over Williamsburg in Iowa high school football on August 27.

There was no room for doubt as Iowa City Regina added to its advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Williamsburg took the lead 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 10-0 advantage over Williamsburg through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

