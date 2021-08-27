Iowa City Regina roars in front, stays there to upend Williamsburg 16-14

Iowa City Regina built a comfortable first quarter advantage in a 16-14 win over Williamsburg in Iowa high school football on August 27.
There was no room for doubt as Iowa City Regina added to its advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
Williamsburg took the lead 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Iowa City Regina opened with a 10-0 advantage over Williamsburg through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.