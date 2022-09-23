Iowa City Regina races in front to lap Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-13 win over Wilton at Iowa City Regina High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

The Regals fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Beavers' expense.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals chalked up this decision in spite of the Beavers' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.