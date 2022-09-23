Iowa City Regina races in front to lap Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-13 win over Wilton at Iowa City Regina High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.
The Regals fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Beavers' expense.
Iowa City Regina pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Regals chalked up this decision in spite of the Beavers' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton took on Riverside Highland on September 9 at Riverside Highland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.