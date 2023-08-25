Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 44-6 win over West Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Liberty faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School.

