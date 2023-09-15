Iowa City Regina rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-12 win over Durant for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 29-0 lead over Durant.

The Regals registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Durant got within 43-6.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 49-12.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie.

