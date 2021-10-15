 Skip to main content
Iowa City Regina posts win at Durant's expense 34-16

Iowa City Regina grabbed a 34-16 victory at the expense of Durant in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The Regals opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense breathed fire to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Regals' force showed as they carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Durant squared up on West Branch in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

