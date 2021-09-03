Iowa City Regina overcomes early deficit to stop West Liberty 34-6

Iowa City Regina fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 34-6 win over West Liberty in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
The Regals enjoyed a massive margin over the Comets with a 24-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Regals' offense jumped to a 17-6 lead over the Comets at the intermission.
West Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Iowa City Regina 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
