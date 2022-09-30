Iowa City Regina flexes defensive muscle to keep Letts Louisa-Muscatine off the scoreboard 50-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Letts Louisa-Muscatine as it was blanked 50-0 by Iowa City Regina in Iowa high school football on September 30.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over Letts Louisa-Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

