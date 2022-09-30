 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina flexes defensive muscle to keep Letts Louisa-Muscatine off the scoreboard 50-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Letts Louisa-Muscatine as it was blanked 50-0 by Iowa City Regina in Iowa high school football on September 30.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over Letts Louisa-Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 16, Iowa City Regina faced off against Mediapolis and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on West Branch on September 16 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

