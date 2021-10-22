Iowa City Regina controls the action and Cascade in affair 41-19

Iowa City Regina dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 41-19 victory over Cascade on October 22 in Iowa football action.

The Regals jumped in front of the Cougars 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense roared to a 27-6 lead over Cascade at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina's force showed as it carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Regals matched the Cougars' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.