 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City Regina beats Wellman Mid-Prairie 1-0
0 comments

Iowa City Regina beats Wellman Mid-Prairie 1-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa City Regina grabbed control of Friday's game with Wellman Mid-Prairie before referees suspended play in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Williamsburg in a football game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 2-0 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City High School percussionist makes marching-band debut

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News