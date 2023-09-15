Iowa City pushed past Iowa City West for a 23-8 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City jumped in front of Iowa City West 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Iowa City charged to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Iowa City West High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Iowa City squared off with North Liberty Liberty in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.