Iowa City makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Iowa City squeeze North Liberty 41-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football on August 27.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Little Hawks opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Lightning at the intermission.
The Little Hawks jumped on top in front of the Lightning 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
