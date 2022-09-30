Iowa City drops zeroes on Davenport North 55-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Iowa City squeeze Davenport North 55-0 in a shutout performance for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
The last time Iowa City and Davenport North played in a 42-0 game on September 30, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Iowa City faced off against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Davenport North took on Iowa City West on September 15 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
