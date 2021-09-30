 Skip to main content
Iowa City deals goose eggs to Davenport North in verdict 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Iowa City on Thursday as it blanked Davenport North 42-0 on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City opened a gargantuan 21-0 gap over Davenport North at the intermission.

The Little Hawks roared in front of the Wildcats 42-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

