Iowa City darts by Ames in easy victory 43-5
Iowa City darts by Ames in easy victory 43-5

Iowa City showered the scoreboard with points to drown Ames 43-5 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Iowa City squared up on North Liberty in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Iowa City took control in the third quarter with a 21-3 advantage over Ames.

The Little Hawks fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Little Cyclones' expense.

The Little Hawks drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over the Little Cyclones after the first quarter.

