Iowa City bounces Urbandale in up-and-down tilt 47-21

Iowa City took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Urbandale 47-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City opened with a 14-0 advantage over Urbandale through the first quarter.

Iowa City's offense stomped on to a 34-7 lead over Urbandale at the intermission.

Iowa City's upper hand showed as it carried a 34-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

