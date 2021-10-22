Inwood West Lyon plants its flag on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-8

Inwood West Lyon dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-8 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense pulled ahead to a 35-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Inwood West Lyon's dominance showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

