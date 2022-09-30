Independence thwarts Hampton-Dumont-CAL's quest 21-7

Independence turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 21-7 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL during this Iowa football game.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Independence darted to a 14-7 bulge over Hampton-Dumont-CAL as the final quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

