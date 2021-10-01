 Skip to main content
Independence routs Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Independence turned out the lights on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.

Independence's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

