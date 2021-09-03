 Skip to main content
Independence knocks out victory on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-14
No quarter was granted as Independence blunted Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's plans 28-14 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Independence jumped on top over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana when the fourth quarter began 28-7.

The Mustangs registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Clippers.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

