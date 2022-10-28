Ida Grove OA-Bcig dances past Osage 34-22

Ida Grove OA-Bcig turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 34-22 win over Osage for an Iowa high school football victory on October 28.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Ida Grove OA-Bcig a 20-16 lead over Osage.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

