Humboldt explodes on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47-6

Humboldt handled Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47-6 in an impressive showing during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Humboldt a 14-0 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 halftime score.
Humboldt's domination showed as it carried a 40-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
