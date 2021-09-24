Hampton-Dumont-CAL's trick is no treat for Charles City 49-14

Hampton-Dumont-CAL scored early and often in a 49-14 win over Charles City in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

The Bulldogs darted in front of the Comets 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

