Hampton-Dumont-CAL's trick is no treat for Charles City 49-14
Hampton-Dumont-CAL scored early and often in a 49-14 win over Charles City in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

The Bulldogs darted in front of the Comets 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

In recent action on September 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Gowrie Southeast Valley and Charles City took on Mason City on September 10 at Mason City High School. For more, click here.

