Hampton-Dumont-CAL records thin win against South Tama County 21-13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL didn't flinch, finally repelling South Tama County 21-13 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-13 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

