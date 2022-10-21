 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hampton-Dumont-CAL records thin win against South Tama County 21-13

  • 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL didn't flinch, finally repelling South Tama County 21-13 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-13 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Tama County faced off on October 22, 2021 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Manchester West Delaware in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News