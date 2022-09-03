Hampton-Dumont-CAL mows down Iowa Falls-Alden 34-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-7 explosion on Iowa Falls-Alden on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Cadets.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

