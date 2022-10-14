Hampton-Dumont-CAL exhales after close call with Center Point CPU 28-27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL poked just enough holes in Center Point CPU's defense to garner a taut, 28-27 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

