Hampton-Dumont-CAL controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-20 win against Iowa Falls-Alden in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL took an early lead by forging a 9-6 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in an 18-18 stalemate.

The Bulldogs chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 24-2 points differential.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

