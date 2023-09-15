Hampton-Dumont-CAL topped Nevada 24-21 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Cubs at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 24-23 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

